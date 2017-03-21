What we learned from Mayock's 2017 NFL Draft rankings 2.0

1. Fournette over the top. LSU RB Leonard Fournette debuted at No. 2 in Mayock's running back rankings, but overtook Florida State's Dalvin Cook for the No. 1 spot in the second edition of the rankings. Fournette's 4.51-second 40-yard dash at 240 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine was certainly an impressive feat, even if his 28.5-inch vertical jump was less than inspiring. Fournette's momentum as the draft's top back has also been underscored by NFL Network analyst Charley Casserly, who polled 20 NFL clubs and drew 13 preferences for Fournette over Cook among them. ... Not to be forgotten in Mayock's shuffle at running back: Cook slid to the No. 3 spot, also falling behind Stanford's Christian McCaffrey.