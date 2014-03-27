What we learned from Johnny Manziel's pro day

There was as much out of the ordinary about Manziel's pro-day workout as there is about his unconventional style of play. And it wasn't just the pads. Manziel chose to play music in the McFerrin Indoor Athletic Center during the workout, also something nowhere to be found in the pro-day playbook, and he briefly addressed top NFL personnel before the workout began. Manziel did things his way from beginning to end. The decision to wear pads was the boldest move, to be sure, one that NFL scouts won't necessarily give him higher marks for, but will have a hard time forgetting just the same. Beyond that, the music was an 11th-hour request by Manziel.