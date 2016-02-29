What we learned from Day 4 of NFL Scouting Combine

Ramsey, of Florida State, turned in a 4.41 40-yard dash and explosive results in the vertical jump (41.5) and broad jump (11-3). In the latter two events, he led all defensive backs, showing athleticism that matches his All-ACC play for the Seminoles. Hargreaves' speed wasn't quite as impressive with a 4.50 40-time, but with a 39-inch vertical and a 10-10 broad jump, he certainly didn't hurt himself. The only question on Ramsey appears to be a position fit. NFL Media draft expert Mike Mayock said Monday on NFL Network that some clubs might view Ramsey as a safety, while others might be sold on him as a cornerback. Hargreaves, by contrast, is regarded as a pure corner with the kind of instincts and ball skills to make an immediate impact in pass coverage at the pro level.