What we learned from Day 4 of NFL Scouting Combine

INDIANAPOLIS -- Jalen Ramsey and Vernon Hargreaves entered the 2016 NFL Scouting Combine considered the top two defensive backs in the draft, and left Monday's drills appearing to have held serve.

Ramsey, of Florida State, turned in a 4.41 40-yard dash and explosive results in the vertical jump (41.5) and broad jump (11-3). In the latter two events, he led all defensive backs, showing athleticism that matches his All-ACC play for the Seminoles. Hargreaves' speed wasn't quite as impressive with a 4.50 40-time, but with a 39-inch vertical and a 10-10 broad jump, he certainly didn't hurt himself. The only question on Ramsey appears to be a position fit. NFL Media draft expert Mike Mayock said Monday on NFL Network that some clubs might view Ramsey as a safety, while others might be sold on him as a cornerback. Hargreaves, by contrast, is regarded as a pure corner with the kind of instincts and ball skills to make an immediate impact in pass coverage at the pro level.

Ramsey's performance was not unexpected.

But it was more than just Ramsey and Hargreaves performing well enough. It was also Mackensie Alexander not performing at all. The Clemson cornerback, regarded in NFL Media mock drafts as the third-best of the defensive back class, didn't participate in drills Monday.

Here are four other things we learned Monday at the NFL Scouting Combine:

  1. Did any defensive back help himself more Monday than William Jackson III? Probably not. With a 4.37 40-yard dash now supporting the film of college football's most prolific playmaker from last season (NCAA-best 28 passes defensed), Jackson's rise up the draft boards of NFL clubs seems only a matter of time.
  1. Another defensive back who drew praise was Southern Utah safety Miles Killebrew. He led all defensive backs with 22 reps on the bench press, and Mayock has been impressed with Killebrew's aggressive tackling on game film. "Some guys can do that on the sideline because you can line a guy up. But this guy was doing it in the middle of the field, downfield, upfield, it didn't matter," Mayock said on NFL Network.
  1. Virginia DB Maurice Canady intends to auction off his combine cleats to support the family of a slain police officer in Woodbridge, Va.
  1. Auburn CB Jonathan Jones followed a strong week in Mobile, Ala., at the Reese's Senior Bowl with an even stronger week at the combine. His 4.33 40-yard dash was the fastest among all defensive backs and his 19 bench-press reps tied for second place. He also posted an impressive 10-3 broad jump. His size (5-8, 178) is a question; as of Monday, nothing else is.

