What we learned from Day 3 of NFL Scouting Combine

Eastern Kentucky pass rusher Noah Spence didn't exactly thrill NFL scouts either with his performance in drills Sunday (4.80 40-yard dash) or, according to NFL Media's Kimberly Jones, in his interview sessions with multiple teams, either. As a result, one NFL source told Jones he hopes to have heard the end of talk that Spence is worthy of a first-round pick. Finally, Ole Miss defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche wasn't at all disappointing in drills Sunday, running a 4.87 40-yard dash at 294 pounds with an explosive vertical jump of 35 inches. But NFL clubs already knew Nkemdiche was an elite athlete before he landed in Indianapolis. Where Nkemdiche needed to help himself most was in image repair, but in that respect, his efforts were an abject failure.