What we learned from Alabama's national title game win

7. Speed to burn: At times during the season, Alabama RB Kenyan Drake appeared to be a step slow coming off a serious injury from 2014. But he found his fifth gear again in the national title game in breaking a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown that helped put the game out of reach midway through the fourth quarter. It was the kind of play NFL scouts will take note of in assessing Drake's post-injury explosiveness. Drake's next chance to show scouts his speed will be at the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., later this month.