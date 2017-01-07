What we learned from 2017 CFB championship-game media day

Indeed, Gallman has rushed just 214 times this year compared to 283 last season, but he's still managed to gain 1,087 yards and score 16 touchdowns. His goal is to run at least a 4.4-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, and has run as low as 4.38 in Clemson testing. Gallman said he's been informed by the Clemson staff that scouts currently see him as a second- or third-round draft pick, though he hasn't filed for feedback from the NFL Draft Advisory Committee. Still, he expects his draft stock to rise above some other more heralded rushers during draft season.