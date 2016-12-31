What we learned from 2016 College Football Playoff semifinals

As a deep-ball passer, Watson continued to struggle with his accuracy and ball placement on vertical routes. He overthrew a couple passes down the boundary and tossed a couple of picks on balls thrown at deep range. While the first INT was partially due to a slip and fall from his intended receiver on a post-corner, the second interception resulted from a poor read against single-high coverage. Watson locked onto the receiver on the rail route and his refusal to look off the safety allowed safety Malik Hooker to fly over the top on the go-route. This has been one of his issues throughout his career, and scouts will certainly question whether he can solve his turnover woes going forward.