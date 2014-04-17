What we learned about offensive prospects at pro-day workouts

The pro-day circuit ran a little longer than usual thanks to the 2014 NFL Draft being moved back a few weeks but that only meant more time for teams to get a look at potential picks around the country. With most of the school-scheduled pro days wrapped up following Georgia's session on Wednesday, College Football 24/7 decided to take a look back at the prospects that really helped -- or hurt -- their draft stock.

Here are a few standouts at each position on offense and what we learned about them.

Quarterback

Teddy Bridgewater, Louisville:Some people didn't know you could have a subpar pro day until Bridgewater threw in front of scouts in March. The reviews weren't great, and that helped push him down the board to the point that some think he's not a first-round lock anymore.

Derek Carr, Fresno State:He was in the hospital the night before, but still wowed folks at his workout by tossing some darts to players like Davante Adams. After he threw, you probably saw a number of reports that said an NFL team was now in love with Carr -- a good indicator of how well he did.

Garrett Gilbert, SMU:Twitter reaction was quite skeptical regarding Gilbert, but he stole the show, according to NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt. The former Texas quarterback certainly has NFL size and a good arm, but the pro-day performance might have helped his stock the most.

Zach Mettenberger (LSU) and Aaron Murray (Georgia):Ever since Adrian Peterson turned into Wolverine with a super-fast recovery from an ACL tear, players who suffered similar injuries have been trying to beat his recovery time. Both Mettenberger and Murray showed remarkable progress in coming back and threw the ball well at their respective pro days. Each showed enough throwing the ball to become solid options for quarterback-needy clubs on Day 2 (Rounds 2-3).

Running back

Terrance West, Towson:One a handful of FCS players who are on the radar of NFL teams, West had a great workout in front of most of the league at Towson's pro day. Despite rainy conditions, he powered through and showed of good size, speed and an ability to catch out of the backfield that could help him wind up in the second round.

De'Anthony Thomas, Oregon:You don't hear the word "electric" being thrown around much to describe a pro-day workout but that happened with Thomas. In addition to looking quick during drills, he blazed a 40-yard dash of 4.34 seconds.

Wide receiver

Brandin Cooks, Oregon State:The combine's fastest man continued to boost his stock on home turf with a top-notch workout . Among those in attendance was Jets offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg, prompting many to move Cooks as high as 18th overall to Gang Green in mock drafts.

Cody Latimer, Indiana:Still recovering from injury, he finally got a chance to run for NFL teams at his pro day and hit 4.44 on the stopwatch in the 40. He didn't do positional drills, but showing he still could move quickly down the field has helped fuel his rise late in the pre-draft process.

Jared Abbrederis, Wisconsin:The sure-handed star for the Badgers had a good performance in front of NFL scouts at Wisconsin's pro day. He stood on his testing numbers from the combine, but showed off his precise route running to help boost his stock.

Tight end

Blake Annen, Cincinnati:A likely third-day pick (Rounds 4-7), Annen likely helped his cause by blazing a 4.41 40-yard dash at the Bearcats' pro day. In addition to his time on the track, the 6-foot-4, 247-pounder also had a good day catching passes in front of scouts.

Jace Amaro, Texas Tech:The big tight end looked fluid running routes and ran a great 40 time of 4.68 seconds at 6-foot-5, 266 pounds. There's not much separating him from Washington tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins, so a good workout could be enough for Amaro to be the second tight end taken in the draft after North Carolina's Eric Ebron.

Offensive line

Joel Bitonio, Nevada:The Wolfpack stud is a possible late first-round pick and it's clear that teams are starting to fall in love with his versatility. Bitonio was worked out at center, guard and tackle during his pro-day workout and teams could find a spot for him at any of the three positions depending on who ends up drafting him.

Cyril Richardson, Baylor:He was once a top offensive-line prospect, but a below-average season and weight issues caused a slide on a number of boards. He showed up in Waco in better shape and moved like a possible second-day pick.

Cameron Fleming, Stanford:Most of the conversation around the Cardinal offensive-line prospects centers around guard David Yankey, but Fleming had a good day on the Farm when scouts showed up. Brandt even thinks he could have played his way into the top 50 picks of the draft.

Brandon Thomas, Clemson:Thomas makes this list not only for his solid showing at Clemson's pro day, but because he reportedly tore his ACL during a private workout with the Saints. He was a possible second-day pick prior to the injury, and his ACL tear also prompted Jadeveon Clowney to stop working out for teams.

Cyrus Kouandjio, Alabama:After his stock dropped at the combine as concerns mounted about his surgically repaired knee, he turned in a marathon workout for scouts at Alabama's second pro day. The performance likely helped him get back into consideration as a late first- or early second-round pick.

