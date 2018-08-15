What to watch for in Week 2 of the NFL preseason

Chargers (0-1): Zero friends? Man, Geno Smith has lots of friends. The quarterback put in an exciting effort last week in his bid to best Cardale Jones for the backup job in L.A. He completed 14 passes for 218 yards. Sure, it didn't come against the greatest of competition, so maybe it'll just go down as one those memorable NFL moments from early August. But if he can do the same thing again over the next few weeks, perhaps he'll earn the honor to backup Philip Rivers. Still, here's a message to Rivers on behalf of Chargers fans everywhere: please, please stay healthy. As for other offensive playmakers, be sure to keep an eye on Mike Williams and Austin Ekeler. This wam-bam offensive duo has the power to give the Chargers another layer of yard-devouring punch behind Keenan Allen and Melvin Gordon.