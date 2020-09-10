What to watch for in Texans-Chiefs on 'Thursday Night Football' 

Deshaun Watson vs. Patrick Mahomes. The best vs. the best.

Quarterbacks command the marquee. Sometimes it's more hype and status than anything. Sometimes it's Thursday night, when all the anticipation and ballyhoo is more than justified as certified stars gather to light up the sky. Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson are two supernovas leading the way for the league with their statistical splendor, astounding accomplishments and exemplary character. When last they collided, it was the Chiefs who prevailed in riveting fashion (after the Texans previously won a regular-season tilt). The magnificent Mahomes and his miracle for an arm rallied the Chiefs from a 24-0 deficit to a remarkable 51-31 win in the AFC Divisional Round. Mahomes, who's 7-0 in the ninth month on the calendar, became the first player in NFL history to pass for 300 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for 50 yards in a playoff game. Watson, meanwhile, became the first QB in league chronicle to hit 300 yards and three passing scores with no giveaways to lose a postseason game, per NFL Research. This tandem of terrific has a penchant for the dramatic and the welcomed habit of being at their most brilliant when the game is in peril. Decades from now, these are the talents we will look back upon in reverence at having watched them delight us; they are the future of the league and the present's best of the best. And here they are to dazzle us on the NFL's opening night.