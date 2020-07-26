Around the NFL

Sunday, Jul 26, 2020 08:45 AM

Clyde Edwards-Helaire is latest addition to Chiefs' scoring parade

Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Whether it's $450 million extensions or top draft picks, the Kansas City Chiefs keep providing Patrick Mahomes new reasons to get excited – and quite obviously for good reason.

Last season, versatile and speedy wide receiver Mecole Hardman was the team's top pick and in 2020 it was Clyde Edwards-Helaire, a running back who's an asset running or receiving.

Never before in Andy Reid's 21 years as a head coach has he drafted a running back as high as Edwards-Helaire's selection at 32nd overall.

Already the highest-scoring offense over the last two years, the Chiefs have a national champion seemingly made for their high-powered scheme and an added dimension to an offense that's already the best in the world.

"Ultimately I'm just really happy to be here," Edwards-Helaire. "This is my happy place. I've been doing this -- I've only been on the earth for 21 years and I've been playing football ever since I was 5, so this is what I do. I can't wait, everything, the setup, everything about everything here is perfect for me and I can't wait." 

Edwards-Helaire posted huge numbers during LSU's title-winning season and now joins a repeat effort for a Kansas City squad that has an offense already rife with talent.

It's seemingly an offensive luxury of an addition for Reid, who, as aforementioned, went higher in the draft for a running back then ever before, per NFL Research. LeSean McCoy was taken in the second round in 2009 by Reid's Eagles and, with the Chiefs, Kareem Hunt's third-round selection in 2017 was the previous standard until Edwards-Helaire arrived in K.C. Edwards-Helaire has drawn comparisons to another former Reid back, the Eagles' Brian Westbrook, but the coach boldly opined the youngster is even better than the three-down back who had more than 8,000 scrimmage yards for Philly from 2003-2008, per NFL Research.

"He's a guy that you know is a hard worker," Mahomes told reporters Saturday of Edwards-Helaire. "You can tell by his demeanor. You can tell by the way he's out there and what he does off the field and on the field. I'm excited to have him involved in the offense, now."

It's difficult to label the running game as the Chiefs offense's weakness, but one could see room for more production after Damien Williams led K.C. with 498 yards last season and the team's 98.1 yards per game on the ground were 23rd in the league.

In Edwards-Helaire, the Chiefs find themselves with another playmaker who led the Southeastern Conference with 782 rushing yards after contact and 71 forced missed tackles on runs, per Pro Football Focus.

A blur behind the line and a headache to take down beyond it, the 5-foot-7, 205-pound Edwards-Helaire had 1,867 scrimmage yards and 17 total touchdowns in his junior year. Sixteen of those touchdowns and 1,414 of those yards came on the ground, as CEH averaged 6.6 yards per carry and 8.2 yards on his 55 receptions.

Williams was a Super Bowl star, but it's certainly not out of the question to prognosticate the 21-year-old first-rounder will emerge as the top back in the NFL's most high-octane and high-profile offense.

And, if Edwards-Helaire and the Chiefs have their way, the rookie will win back-to-back titles just as they will.

Related Content

Roundup: Dolphins release former starters Trent Harris, Avery Moss
news

Roundup: Dolphins release former starters Trent Harris, Avery Moss

Defenders Avery Moss and Trent Harris combined for 11 starts in 2019, but Miami released them on Sunday ahead of the start of training camp.
Players positive for COVID-19 can be put on temporary IR
news

Players positive for COVID-19 can be put on temporary IR

During the 2020 NFL season, there will be a temporary injured reserve for players who test positive for COVID-19, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday.
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
news

After career year, Austin Ekeler takes Chargers' RB1 reins

For the first time in his NFL tenure, Los Angeles running back Austin Ekeler will assume the role as the No. 1 running back. 
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws a second quarter pass for a gain of 5 yards during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 in Carson, Calif. The Raiders defeated the Chargers 24-17. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
news

The case of Raiders QB Derek Carr's quietly stellar 2019 season

When all was said and done in 2019, Derek Carr had 4,054 yards passing and a 70.4 completion percentage, becoming just the third quarterback in NFL history to have 4,000 or more passing yards and a 70% or better completion rate in a single season, per NFL Research.
Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) during the Big 12 Championship game against Baylor Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
news

Chargers agree to terms with first-round LB Kenneth Murray 

The Los Angeles Chargers have agreed to terms with Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray, the No. 23 overall pick, on his four-year rookie contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per an informed source. 
Bears trading former second-round TE Adam Shaheen to Dolphins
news

Bears trading former second-round TE Adam Shaheen to Dolphins

Tight end Adam Shaheen will have the chance for a new start in 2020. The Chicago Bears are trading Shaheen, the 45th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, to the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday. The terms of the deal are undisclosed. 
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant (12) looks on as he walks off the field after the NFL week 9 regular season football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018 in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers won the game 34-3. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
news

Suspended WR Martavis Bryant unlikely to play in 2020

Former Steelers, Raiders wideout has drawn interest from teams, but has yet to apply for reinstatement and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport says it's unlikely he'll play again this year. 
Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert throws a pass in an NCAA college football game against Southern California Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
news

Chargers sign No. 6 pick Justin Herbert to rookie deal

Justin Herbert, the sixth pick of the Draft and the third QB selected, has finalized the terms of his four-year, fully guaranteed rookie contract with the Chargers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.  
New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams (33) in action during warmups prior to an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants defeated the Jets, 31-22. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Jets trade All-Pro safety Jamal Adams to Seahawks

After months of brewing tension, things finally came to a head between the New York Jets and Jamal Adams on Saturday afternoon. The Jets traded the disgruntled All-Pro talent to the Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Aug 31, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Damon Arnette (3) during the first half against the Florida Atlantic Owls at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
news

Second first-rounder signed: Raiders ink CB Damon Arnette

Days after signing No. 12 pick Henry Ruggs, Las Vegas signed its second first-rounder, 19th overall selection Damon Arnette.
Patrick Mahomes supports Duvernay-Tardif's opt-out decision
news

Patrick Mahomes supports Duvernay-Tardif's opt-out decision

Less than 24 hours after Laurent Duvernay-Tardif's announcement he would opt out of the 2020 season, Kansas City superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes told the media he respects and supports his offensive lineman's decision. 
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL