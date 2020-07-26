Clyde Edwards-Helaire is latest addition to Chiefs' scoring parade

Whether it's $450 million extensions or top draft picks, the Kansas City Chiefs keep providing Patrick Mahomes new reasons to get excited – and quite obviously for good reason.

Last season, versatile and speedy wide receiver Mecole Hardman was the team's top pick and in 2020 it was Clyde Edwards-Helaire, a running back who's an asset running or receiving.

Never before in Andy Reid's 21 years as a head coach has he drafted a running back as high as Edwards-Helaire's selection at 32nd overall.

Already the highest-scoring offense over the last two years, the Chiefs have a national champion seemingly made for their high-powered scheme and an added dimension to an offense that's already the best in the world.

"Ultimately I'm just really happy to be here," Edwards-Helaire. "This is my happy place. I've been doing this -- I've only been on the earth for 21 years and I've been playing football ever since I was 5, so this is what I do. I can't wait, everything, the setup, everything about everything here is perfect for me and I can't wait."

Edwards-Helaire posted huge numbers during LSU's title-winning season and now joins a repeat effort for a Kansas City squad that has an offense already rife with talent.

It's seemingly an offensive luxury of an addition for Reid, who, as aforementioned, went higher in the draft for a running back then ever before, per NFL Research. LeSean McCoy was taken in the second round in 2009 by Reid's Eagles and, with the Chiefs, Kareem Hunt's third-round selection in 2017 was the previous standard until Edwards-Helaire arrived in K.C. Edwards-Helaire has drawn comparisons to another former Reid back, the Eagles' Brian Westbrook, but the coach boldly opined the youngster is even better than the three-down back who had more than 8,000 scrimmage yards for Philly from 2003-2008, per NFL Research.

"He's a guy that you know is a hard worker," Mahomes told reporters Saturday of Edwards-Helaire. "You can tell by his demeanor. You can tell by the way he's out there and what he does off the field and on the field. I'm excited to have him involved in the offense, now."

It's difficult to label the running game as the Chiefs offense's weakness, but one could see room for more production after Damien Williams led K.C. with 498 yards last season and the team's 98.1 yards per game on the ground were 23rd in the league.

In Edwards-Helaire, the Chiefs find themselves with another playmaker who led the Southeastern Conference with 782 rushing yards after contact and 71 forced missed tackles on runs, per Pro Football Focus.

A blur behind the line and a headache to take down beyond it, the 5-foot-7, 205-pound Edwards-Helaire had 1,867 scrimmage yards and 17 total touchdowns in his junior year. Sixteen of those touchdowns and 1,414 of those yards came on the ground, as CEH averaged 6.6 yards per carry and 8.2 yards on his 55 receptions.

Williams was a Super Bowl star, but it's certainly not out of the question to prognosticate the 21-year-old first-rounder will emerge as the top back in the NFL's most high-octane and high-profile offense.