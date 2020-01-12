Chiefs rally past Texans for wild AFC divisional win

*For the second straight season, the Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the AFC Championship Game, but their return trip took a never-before-seen path. Trailing by 24 points in the first half, the second-seeded Chiefs -- led by the spectacular play of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce -- rallied all the back and defeated the No. 4 Texans, 51-31, in Sunday's AFC Divisional Round Game at Arrowhead Stadium. *