What to watch for in Packers-49ers on 'Thursday Night Football'

Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams need their usual big games

Less than seven months removed from a shocking 2020 NFL Draft in which the Packers picked QB Jordan Love﻿ in the first round and didn't select a wide receiver in any round, all of that hubbub seems to have been forgotten with Rodgers firing away in all-star form and ﻿Davante Adams﻿ dazzling as he always seems to. However, on this night, the Packers' depth at wideout will surely be front and center with the RB corps depleted. As the storyline regarding the Packers shoring up their WR ranks seems unending, it would seem Rodgers and Adams will need to be at their usual brilliant best. Amid all the ballyhoo about finding a solid No. 2 options, sometimes it's lost just how phenomenal Adams has been. Since his rookie season in 2016, Adams has hauled in 47 touchdowns, which is the most in the NFL, per NFL Research. So far this season, he leads the league with 8.6 catches per game and 11.6 targets, with his seven receiving scores tied for first and his 100.4 yards per game second. Rodgers, meanwhile, is back to his old, spectacular self, captaining the No. 3 scoring offense with a season line of 20 touchdowns, two interceptions, 278.3 yards per game and a 113 QB rating. Rodgers owns just a 4-6 record against the 49ers, though, and despite such a ridiculously long list of injuries, the 49ers still boast the No. 6 overall defense (No. 4 vs. the pass). It's likely the Packers will need impressive showings from Rodgers and Adams to prevail and it certainly won't come easily.