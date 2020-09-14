What to watch for in Monday night's Week 1 games

Ground attacks at Mile High

In a matchup made for running back hipsters, the Titans and Broncos feature offenses built on moving the football the old-fashioned way. Titans RB Derrick Henry -- the NFL's reigning rushing champion -- aims to defend his title and become the first to lead the league in rushing two years in a row since LaDainian Tomlinson did it in 2007. Henry has been remarkable the past two seasons and the Titans rewarded the bruising back with an extension this summer. Who shares the carries when Henry needs a breather is the only remaining question for the Titans, but there is plenty of intrigue with how the Broncos divvy up the carries between Philip Lindsay and Melvin Gordon. The Broncos brought in Gordon on a two-year deal, which came as somewhat of a surprise considering Lindsay has logged over 1,000 yards in each of his two seasons on an undrafted free agent contract. Perhaps a heated competition between the two will blossom and a new dynamic duo emerges, which would be perfect situation for the Broncos on this night with No. 1 receiver Courtland Sutton questionable with an injury.