What Josh Shaw must do to repair reputation with NFL scouts

Published: Aug 28, 2014 at 05:01 AM
Headshot_Author_Bucky_Brooks_1400x1000
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

Shaw-Josh-140828-TOS.jpg

When Josh Shaw misled USC officials with a fabricated story about rescuing his drowning nephew from a pool, he not only put his collegiate tenure at risk, but jeopardized his chances of hearing his name called early in the 2015 NFL Draft, too.

The public embarrassment created by Shaw's lie will make him one of the biggest character risks in the draft, leading NFL decision-makers to think long and hard before adding him to the locker room.

While the attention will eventually subside when another headline replaces Shaw's hoax, the redshirt senior has a lot of work to do to salvage his NFL chances. Here are three suggestions that I would pass on to Shaw to help him repair his reputation and enhance his draft prospects:

1. Shaw must make amends with the USC football family.

I'm sure Shaw has apologized to several members of the Trojans' athletic administration for the negative attention he brought to the program, but it's imperative for him to sincerely express his remorse for his egregious error in judgment. NFL officials will make the rounds on campus to vet Shaw's character prior to the draft and the opinion expressed by those around the program will greatly impact how scouts present the USC star's case in pre-draft meetings.

Thus, it's important for Shaw to re-establish himself as an upstanding citizen in the community and redirect the attention on his character on the good deeds that he has done throughout his career as a Trojan. Shaw was not only elected team captain by his teammates and coaches -- which is the ultimate sign of respect on a team -- but he was repeatedly asked by officials to serve as a spokesman for the team as various Trojan functions.

Given the tremendous amount of respect that Trojans officials have shown Shaw in the past, they can help repair his reputation by vouching for him as a person and player.

With a number of ringing endorsements from several influential members of the football program, Shaw can overcome the negative perception that currently surrounds his name in war rooms around the league.

2. Shaw needs to shoot straight with NFL coaches and scouts.

For all of the work that Shaw needs to do with various administrators, coaches and teammates at USC, he must diligently work to convince NFL coaches and scouts that he isn't a character risk in the locker room. Evaluators are leery of bringing a "problem child" into the program, so they will vet Shaw's story to see if there are deeper issues that need to be addressed by the redshirt senior.

In addition, NFL officials will run an extensive background check on Shaw to determine if this situation is an isolated incident or part of a string of transgressions he has been involved in. That's why it's important for Shaw to come clean with NFL scouts and coaches when he meets with them in the future. He needs to understand that team officials typically know the answers to the questions asked in meetings, yet they are simply giving a prospect an opportunity to get his side of the story out when conducting an interview at an all-star game or the NFL Scouting Combine.

If his story fails to match what investigators uncover during their research, a prospect will have a hard time earning the trust of scouts and coaches. Most importantly, he will make it difficult for a scout, coach or general manager to stand on the table for him when presenting a case in front of ownership.

It's always tough to admit your mistakes, but Shaw has to be straightforward about why he misled USC officials to salvage his chances of being a top selection in next year's draft.

3. Shaw needs to "ball out" when he returns to the field.

Despite all of the conversations about the importance of bringing "high-character guys" into the locker room, the bottom line in the scouting business always centers around performance and production. Sure, team officials want good guys who are solid citizens and excellent teammates, but a talented player with a few off-field issues will always have an opportunity to make it in the NFL. That's just the reality of building a winning team in an ultra-competitive industry.

Thus, Shaw should focus on alleviating the concerns of NFL officials by performing at a high level when (and if) he returns to the field for the Trojans. Measuring 6-foot-1, 200 pounds with impressive instincts, athleticism and versatility, Shaw is a coveted commodity in the NFL due to his potential to play cornerback, safety and nickel back at the next level. He has the length to match up with elite receivers on the perimeter, while also displaying the toughness to be a factor against the run as a box-area defender.

I had some concerns about his speed and explosiveness when I evaluated him during the summer, but I felt good enough about his overall toughness, competitiveness and instincts to rank him as one of the top senior prospects at the position and someone who would likely earn mid-round grades (3rd-5th) heading into the season.

With a black cloud suddenly hanging over his head due to his public transgression, Shaw has to take his game to another level to convince scouts that his talent outweighs the character risks. If he puts in work on the field, it makes it easier to sell him to a head coach who is more interested in acquiring "winning" players instead of choirboys. While the public humiliation caused by Shaw's lie will certainly have an impact on his final draft grade, the redshirt senior can put the focus back on the field by playing at an all-star level when he returns.

Follow Bucky Brooks on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.
news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.
news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.
news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
news

Florida parts ways with head coach Dan Mullen after four seasons

The University of Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a four-year tenure. Mullen joined the Gators from Mississippi State ahead of the 2018 campaign and led Florida to a 34-15 record over his four seasons in Gainesville.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW