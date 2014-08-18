What if college stars had stayed home to play football?

Williams' background: From Daytona Beach (Fla.) Mainland High

The buzz: Williams is a bad man, and we mean that in a good way. He can play tackle and end, and given the way Florida coach Will Muschamp likes to move around his defensive linemen, he would have quite a good time using Williams as a chess piece. And the idea of Williams lining up next to rising-star DE Dante Fowler Jr. would terrorize any SEC offensive lineman. Florida has some competent defensive tackles, but no one who really stands out. That wouldn't be the case with Williams.