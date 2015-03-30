What do evaluators want to see from Jameis Winston at pro day?

Published: Mar 30, 2015 at 07:40 AM

One of the most eagerly anticipated pro days of the year is Tuesday at Florida State, which has numerous top-level prospects.

» Zierlein: Winston among top-five QBs of past five draft classes

The biggest name, of course, is quarterback Jameis Winston, the presumptive No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

» Jimbo Fisher: Winston victim of 'character assassination'

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers certainly have been linked to Winston with the first pick, and the last chance to see Winston work out in a public setting as a prospect comes Tuesday. FSU's pro day is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. EST.

Winston has been working out in San Diego with quarterback guru George Whitfield Jr., and Winston and Whitfield have been in Tallahassee since Thursday.

The biggest questions about Winston pertain to off-field matters, and NFL Media analyst Mike Mayock said Monday on NFL Network's "Path to the Draft" that it's important to keep Winston's pro-day showing -- good or bad -- in perspective. Winston's most important task, Mayock said, is to stay out of trouble off the field and continue to make a good impression on coaches and general managers.

"Here's what I expect to see: A big, strong guy who can throw the football," Mayock said. "He's got arm strength to make every throw, and in a pair of gym shorts, he'll get under center, he'll go out of shotgun. He's got just enough athletic skills and movement ability to roll right, to roll left. I think we're to see a big, strong guy with accuracy and athletic ability."

NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt, a former longtime Dallas Cowboys executive, expects a strong pro-day performance from Winston, noting that the former Seminoles star will be doing a scripted workout and will be working with receivers with whom he is familiar.

"The one problem with a scripted workout (from a scouting standpoint) is the guy's probably practiced it," Brandt said, though that didn't necessarily help Teddy Bridgewater last year.

Fellow analyst Lance Zierlein notes that a scripted workout "is set up to make (players) look good."

"I don't want to use the term layup. Maybe that's too easy, but ... I'll be shocked if Jameis Winston does not have a great pro day," NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah said on "Path to the Draft" Monday.

Brandt said one of the things he would be looking at as a scout is Winston's footwork. Zierlein said scouts also will be looking to see accuracy and ball placement, as well as how Winston handles himself "between reps."

A notable aspect for a top-level prospect's workout, Zierlein said, is "how they handle themselves. Do they handle their workout with poise?"

While barely a handful of teams figure to have a legit shot at drafting Winston, Zierlein said he thinks every team will be interested in watching Winston's workout.

Heck, team representatives will be there anyway. Center Cameron Erving, defensive tackle Eddie Goldman and cornerback P.J. Williams are other potential first-rounders, while cornerback Ronald Darby, wide receiver Rashad Greene, defensive end Mario Edwards Jr., running back Karlos Williams, tight end Nick O'Leary, guards Tre' Jackson and Josue Matias and tackle/guard Bobby Hart also will draw the interest of numerous teams.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

