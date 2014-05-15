What 2014 NFL Draft told us about state of college football

Published: May 15, 2014 at 05:30 AM
Charles_Davis_1400x1000
Charles Davis

NFL Media Analyst

The draft gives us a good look at the future of the NFL each year, but it also tells us something about the current state of college football.

So, what did we learn about the college game this time around? Here are some of my observations:

It's a pitch-and-catch game

We hear plenty about the NFL being a passing league, but college football is a pitch-and-catch game, too. Given that reality, you have to start having defensive answers for the pitchers and catchers. The most popular position in the draft was cornerback -- 35 were selected. There were nine defensive backs (five CBs and four safeties) in the first round alone. Not surprisingly, wide receiver was the second-most popular position in the draft, with 33 getting picked.

College football is producing lighter, quicker players, and the NFL is hungry for back-end defenders that can keep up with the skill-position talent.

Big rushing numbers no longer enough for college RBs

The first running back in the draft didn't come off the board until the second round at pick No. 54, when the Titans took Bishop Sankey, marking the longest wait at the position in NFL history. Now, it's not news that the position has been devalued, but we know last year, when no running back was selected in the first round for the first time since the AFL-NFL merger, was no fluke.

It's not enough to rack up huge yards anymore if you're a college rusher. Ka'Deem Carey put up huge rushing numbers his last two seasons at Arizona State (he made just 77 catches in three seasons), and he lasted until the fourth round.

You have to be able to catch the ball and be solid in pass protection in order to really get noticed by the pros if you're a college running back, and I think young college running backs that are asked to consider a position change will be more open to the move than ever.

Pass rushers reign supreme

Defensively, you better be able to get to the quarterback if you're a front-seven defender in college. The hot commodities coming up the ranks are players who can rush the passer -- no matter what position they play in the front seven. Edge rushers Jadeveon Clowney, Khalil Mack and Anthony Barr were all picked in the top 10, Dee Ford went earlier than some expected (No. 23) and the Cowboys traded up to snag Boise State defensive end Demarcus Lawrence with the second pick of the second round.

First-round linebackers like C.J. Mosley, Ryan Shazier and Marcus Smith -- their stock and trade is their quickness and burst. NFL teams are not as worried about them plugging the middle.

Interior D-linemen that went in the first round -- Aaron Donald and Dominique Easley -- are much more upfield penetrators than lane stuffers. The pluggers of the world -- big, interior D-linemen -- they aren't in high demand. DT Louis Nix fell to third round, and DT Timmy Jernigan lasted until the middle of the second.

NFL embracing college-style offense more than ever

Both sides are copying each other, but college football, stylistically, is infiltrating the pros much more now and you can see it on the field and in the way NFL teams are building through the draft. In the past, it was always colleges taking schematic elements from the pros and the pros not really adopting what colleges would do. In recent years, we've seen the pros taking on college-style offensive schemes much more frequently. Pro quarterbacks are getting outside a little bit more to make plays on the perimeter. There has been more use of the spread offense and hurry-up pace. The pros aren't just turning their noses up at the prevailing offenses in college football anymore.

Follow Charles Davis on Twitter @CFD22.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 
news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.
news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.
news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.