What 2014 NFL Draft told us about state of college football

Both sides are copying each other, but college football, stylistically, is infiltrating the pros much more now and you can see it on the field and in the way NFL teams are building through the draft. In the past, it was always colleges taking schematic elements from the pros and the pros not really adopting what colleges would do. In recent years, we've seen the pros taking on college-style offensive schemes much more frequently. Pro quarterbacks are getting outside a little bit more to make plays on the perimeter. There has been more use of the spread offense and hurry-up pace. The pros aren't just turning their noses up at the prevailing offenses in college football anymore.