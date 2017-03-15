Western Michigan WR Corey Davis out for pro day

Missing out on the NFL Scouting Combine due to an ankle injury was certainly costly for Corey Davis, but missing out on Western Michigan's pro day could be even more problematic for one of the NFL draft's top wide receivers.
Davis confirmed at the combine that he wouldn't run the 40-yard dash at Wednesday's WMU pro day, and ESPN cited a source Tuesday night that he wouldn't participate in the workout at all. It's unclear when Davis will be able to engage in a private workout for NFL teams -- he said at the combine that he intends to do so in April -- but this much is clear: With the draft just six weeks away, NFL scouts haven't been able to fill in the blanks on Davis' speed or other combine drills, and that makes his evaluation more difficult.
As it relates to Davis' draft standing as a potential first-round pick, against other top receivers such as Clemson's Mike Williams or Washington's John Ross III, that's no small matter. NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks noted that the 40-yard dash could be a deciding factor between Davis and Williams for evaluators, particularly given that Williams faced a tougher level of college competition. A good 40-yard dash for Williams, who is expected to run the 40 at Clemson's pro day Thursday, would be 4.55 or better, per Brooks. Meanwhile, Ross has already redefined the 40-yard dash discussion with a combine-record 4.22 clocking two weeks ago in Indianapolis.
As for Davis, Brooks sees a very polished route-runner who needs to clock 4.5 or better in the 40 for scouts in order to maximize his draft stock.
The wait continues for him to get that chance.