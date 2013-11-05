Western Kentucky's Antonio Andrews sees workload curtailed

Is the mileage on the legs of Western Kentucky running back Antonio Andrews getting too high?
Yes, according to WKU coach Bobby Petrino. And as a result, the nation's leading rusher with 1,290 yards will see his workload lightened for the remainder of the season.
"We felt like in a couple of the games we weren't successful in the fourth quarter offensively that maybe we weren't fresh enough with (Andrews)," Petrino said, according to bgdailynews.com. "So we're trying to keep him fresher going into the fourth quarter."
Andrews is one of only two running backs in the entire NCAA who already has more than 200 carries on the season (202), along with Andre Williams of Boston College (216). As a reliable receiving target and a return specialist for WKU, as well, his workload has been heavy by any standard.
Until now.
Andrews had just nine carries at the half last week against Georgia State.
"Not that he's not going to get his touches, not that he's not going to get a number of carries or catches, but we just feel like if we can give him a series off in the first quarter, a series off in the second quarter, then when we get to the second half and the fourth quarter, he's going to be fresher," Petrino added.
Andrews, a senior, is averaging more than six yards per carry, and figures to be a good sleeper option for the 2014 draft. His running style is similar to that of Cincinnati Bengals running back BenJarvus Green-Ellis, who was not considered a top draft prospect, either. Green-Ellis entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2008.