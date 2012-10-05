West Virginia-Texas, LSU-Florida highlight Week 6 schedule

The Huskies pulled off an upset win at home over Stanford last week. Can they follow that up with a stunner in Eugene on Saturday night? Everyone knows about the speed of Oregon RB Kenjon Barner (5-11, 192) and explosive rusher/receiver/returner De'Anthony Thomas (5-9, 176), but coach Chip Kelly has defensive stars in wiry strong and agile OLB/DE Dion Jordan (6-7, 243), up-and-coming junior five-technique Taylor Hart (6-6, 292) and tackling missile Michael Clay (5-11, 222). So while Washington junior quarterback Keith Price (6-1, 202) flashes playmaking ability with his strong arm and mobility and has his own sophomore playmakers in receiver Kasen Williams (6-2, 216) and tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (6-6, 266), it probably won't be enough to keep up with the Ducks. Scouts will also be watching Huskies senior cornerback Desmond Trufant (6-0, 186) -- younger brother of pro corners Marcus (Seattle Seahawks) and Isaiah (New York Jets) -- to see if he can have two straight excellent performances (interception, two pass breakups against the Cardinal).