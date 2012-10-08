West Virginia's Geno Smith shows poise of NFL quarterback

Alex Okafor, DE, Texas

Scouts are taught to grade the flashes, and no prospect flashed more in Austin than Okafor. The 6-foot-4, 265-pound defensive end was a blur off the edge at times; his talent for creating disruption altered Smith's approach from the pocket. Okafor beats blockers with speed and quickness, but also flashes the ability to turn speed into power. He will burst off the ball and sell a speed rush before attacking the blocker down the middle with a powerful two-hand shiver (bull-rush move), shocking and disengaging. When Okafor coordinates the movements in rhythm, he overwhelms blockers at the line, resulting in an easy sack quite often. Against the Mountaineers, he showed his full array of moves, tallying a pair of sacks, including a strip-sack fumble that resulted in a touchdown. Although Okafor didn't bring the energy and effort on every down, the fact that he was able to produce some splash plays in a big game will certainly intrigue scouts looking for a playmaker off the edge.