West Virginia running back Andrew Buie withdraws from school

Running back Andrew Buie is no longer enrolled at West Virginia and is expected to transfer, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Thursday.
Buie plummeted from leading the team in rushing last season with 851 yards and seven touchdowns to not being listed among the Mountaineers' top four backs on the depth chart. Head coach Dana Holgorsen said earlier this week that Buie would redshirt to "develop physically and mentally."
Buie (5 feet 9, 190 pounds) chose West Virginia over offers from Louisville, Auburn and Michigan coming out of Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Academy. With that redshirt year available, Buie could transfer to another FBS school and still have two seasons of eligibility remaining after sitting out 2013.