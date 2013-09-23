West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen takes blame for loss

"It'd be nice to get receivers the ball," Holgorsen said. "That's why they call them receivers, so they can catch a ball every now and then, and we're pretty inept at that. That's nothing on them. We're not clicking, and that falls 100 percent on me." In Holgorsen's first two seasons at WVU, the team had scored at least 14 points in every game with an offense that featured quarterback Geno Smith and wide receivers Tavon Austin and Stedman Bailey. Now it has only one touchdown in two games against BCS competition this year.