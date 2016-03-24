Wentz impresses at North Dakota State's pro day

Representatives from 18 NFL teams -- including Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson and assistant coach Pep Hamilton -- were on hand for North Dakota State's pro day on Thursday. The school had confirmations from all 32 NFL teams to attend the pro day, but weather in Chicago held up connecting flights and prevented many from attending the workout.
There were nine Bison players plus three additional players from area small schools who participated in the workout, which was held indoors and run on FieldTurf.
Quarterback Carson Wentz -- 6-foot-5 1/8, 237 pounds -- looked very good in his pro-day workout. He went through a scripted workout, and then the Browns' Hamilton -- as he did with Cal QB Jared Goff last week -- made Wentz throw a wet football.
Offensive tackle Joe Haeg -- 6-6 1/8, 305 -- stood on his numbers from the NFL Scouting Combine, with the exception of the broad jump (9 feet, 3 inches). As was the case at the combine, Haeg was unable to lift weights because of a shoulder injury suffered at the Senior Bowl that hasn't completely healed yet.
Cornerback CJ Smith -- 5-11, 188 -- ran the 40-yard dash in 4.59 seconds on both attempts. He had a 39-inch vertical jump and 10-foot-11 broad jump. He did the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.13 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.0 seconds. He performed seven reps on the bench press. Smith has really good hands and looked good in the positional drills. Smith is a possible rookie free-agent pickup for a team following the 2016 NFL Draft.
Punter Ben LeCompte -- 5-9 3/4, 199 -- could get a look by an NFL team either in training camp or in rookie minicamp.
North Dakota State hosted a very well-organized pro day. The NFL representatives in attendance all got a copy of Wentz's scripted workout ahead of time.