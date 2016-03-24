Wentz impresses at North Dakota State's pro day

Cornerback CJ Smith -- 5-11, 188 -- ran the 40-yard dash in 4.59 seconds on both attempts. He had a 39-inch vertical jump and 10-foot-11 broad jump. He did the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.13 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.0 seconds. He performed seven reps on the bench press. Smith has really good hands and looked good in the positional drills. Smith is a possible rookie free-agent pickup for a team following the 2016 NFL Draft.