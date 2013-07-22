Weis' pitch: 'Have you looked at this pile of crap out there?'

DALLAS -- Charlie Weis is nothing if not quotable. His second appearance as Kansas head coach at Big 12 media days featured a doozy of a line that might one-up his infamous "decided schematic advantage" comment.
Asked about his recruiting pitch, the "very straightforward" Weis described it in rather blunt fashion:
"Have you looked at that pile of crap out there? Have you taken a look at that? So if you don't think you can play here, where do you think you can play? It's a pretty simple approach. And that's not a sales pitch. That's practical. You've seen it, right? Unfortunately, so have I."
The Jayhawks went 1-11 in Weis' first season and did not win a game in conference play. Weis, the former New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator, went heavy on junior-college transfers in this past recruiting class in hopes of finding immediate contributors, though top signee defensive end Chris Martin was dismissed from the team in June after being arrested on armed robbery charges.
After this latest verbal gaffe by Weis, now seems like as good a time as any to remind everyone that Kansas basketball opens the 2013-14 season on Oct. 30.