Weinke: Louisville QB Teddy Bridgewater 'a perfect fit' for NFL

Louisville quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has decamped to IMG Academy in Florida for his 2014 NFL Draft preparations, and former NFL QB Chris Weinke, a trainer at IMG, is impressed with the initial returns.
"I think he's a perfect fit," Weinke told Courier-Journal.com when asked about Bridgewater's NFL prospects. "He's the type of guy that doesn't have to say a whole lot, but I think will got into a locker room and gain respect immediately.
"He's the total package. He has the ability to do all the things they're gonna do at the next level. In terms of arm strength, he's got NFL arm strength. He can throw the ball accurately on the run. He has great escapability within the pocket."
But Weinke didn't address the skinny elephant in the room: Bridgewater's slight frame. Despite playing at a listed weight of 205 pounds during his junior season, the 6-foot-3 Bridgewater always looked like he was in danger of being broken in half in the college ranks.
Part of the focus during Bridgewater's time at IMG Academy will be about adding size and strength to erase those concerns.
There are no such doubts about Bridgewater's production or leadership, as he led Cardinals to 27 wins in his three seasons as the starter and threw for 9,817 yards and 72 touchdowns.
The 2000 Heisman Trophy winner at Florida State, Weinke started 20 career games during his seven seasons in the NFL.