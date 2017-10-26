Week 8 cornerback rankings: Marshon Lattimore's quality start

Against a Giants team that was down on star power at the receiver position, Sherman did exactly what I suspected he'd do: He didn't allow a single reception on three targets. This week, Sherman and DeAndre Hopkins meet for the first time since Week 4 of 2013, a game in which Hopkins wasn't targeted with Sherman in coverage. This season, Sherman hasn't been burned for a TD in coverage, but Hopkins has six receiving TDs (tied for most in the NFL). Sherman must plaster Hopkins, because Houston's rookie QB extends plays like no other.