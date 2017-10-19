Week 7 cornerback rankings: Rams' Trumaine Johnson in top 10

Ike Taylor is no stranger to being on an island. The former Steelers cornerback helped Pittsburgh win two Super Bowls during his 12-year career. For the second straight year, Taylor's weekly series will feature one pertinent cornerback on "Ike's Island," where he breaks down the player's on-field play and significance heading into the coming week. In addition, he lists his updated top-10 cornerback rankings and top-three CB duos.

Featured on Ike's Island this week ...

Jalen Mills and Rasul Douglas, Philadelphia Eagles

Next up: vs. Washington Redskins, 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday.

It's pretty incredible that the Eagles sit at 5-1 with two backup cornerbacks on the field. Ronaldy Darby, who the team traded for in the preseason, went down Week 1 but is back at practice. It's also noteworthy that we still might see rookie Sidney Jones in uniform after he ruptured his Achilles in March. The Eagles' secondary could look so different in a few months.

But for now, let's focus on the two players who've been on the field for Philly, which has surprisingly displayed it's depth. Second-year pro Mills (6-foot, 191 pounds) and rookie Douglas (6-2, 209 pounds) are big cornerbacks who have taken advantage of their opportunity. They've been covering well and are solid tacklers. Per Next Gen Stats, Douglas has allowed 17 receptions on 29 targets for 260 yards (15.2 yards per catch) and has deflected six passes and a 1:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio in coverage. Mills has given up 33 catches on 53 targets for 347 yards (10.5 yards per catch) and recorded nine passes defensed and a 3:2 TD-to-INT ratio. These guys are getting a ton of targets and are holding their own with as many picks as touchdowns allowed. They've made mistakes but have stepped up in a big way.

On Monday, Philly faces Washington for the second time this season. Redskins receivers Terrelle Pryor, Vernon Davis, Jamison Crowder and Josh Doctson have yet to have huge game performances in 2017. This young Eagles' tandem must mind their p's and q's to keep any of these players from having their breakout game.

Week 7 cornerback rankings: My top 10

EDITOR'S NOTE: The lineup below reflects changes from Ike's Week 6 rankings.

RANK 5 Chris Harris Jr., Broncos Next up: at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.



Harris had a solid performance in his 100th regular-season game Sunday night, allowing one reception for 26 yards to rookie tight end Evan Engram. However, his accomplishment was met with disappointment as the Giants topped the Broncos at Mile High Stadium. Now heading to play a divisional foe on the road, Harris and Co. can't overlook anyone. As I said above, the Chargers have plenty of weapons for Rivers to dish the ball to. Harris can't take a play off Sunday or it could catch up with him.

RANK 6 Jimmy Smith, Ravens Next up: at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.



Smith was targeted just once for the second straight week and didn't allow a catch in Baltimore's overtime loss. The Ravens held Mitchell Trubisky to just eight completions for 113 passing yards, a great performance for the secondary, but really struggled against the run, giving up 231 yards on the ground. Looking ahead to Week 7, Smith and Co. must keep a (surprising at times) Minnesota passing attack at bay.

RANK 7 Jalen Ramsey, Jaguars 1 Next up: at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.



Ramsey gave up just one reception for 10 yards to Robert Woods in Week 6. I didn't expect Ramsey to let down against Los Angeles but T.Y. Hilton is another animal. Hilton's a three-time Pro Bowler and is second in the NFL in receiving yards since 2016 with 1,933. However, in their two meetings last year, Ramsey held Hilton to six catches on 10 targets for 76 yards and had one pass defensed on 49 pass plays in coverage. If it ain't broke, don't fix it. Keep Ramsey on this guy and let A.J. Bouye and Co. handle the rest.

RANK 8 A.J. Bouye, Jaguars 1 Next up: at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.



The Jaguars struck gold when they signed A.J. Bouye in the offseason. He's been the perfect complement to sophomore cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Of the 77 defensive players who have been targeted at least 25 times this season, Bouye has the lowest passer rating allowed in coverage (39.2). The Jaguars' defense has been a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks, holding them to a 59.3 passer rating (worst in the NFL). With Indy's Jacoby Brissett ranking 26th in the league in passer rating (81.1) this season, I'm not going to hold my breath that he'll improve in that respect this week.

RANK 9 Adam Jones, Bengals 1 Next up: at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.



Coming off a bye, Jones jumps right back into the fire as the Bengals travel to face division-rival Pittsburgh. Antonio Brown, who is averaging 116.7 receiving yards per game, poses a huge challenge for Pacman. There's no doubt Brown will get his targets and catches, but Jones has to tackle the catch and limit the big plays.

RANK 10 Trumaine Johnson, Rams NR Next up: vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1 p.m. on Sunday in London.



Johnson's focus shouldn't change from last week's game plan -- helping the Rams' defense stop Leonard Fournette and the Jags' run game. This week against the Cardinals, it'll be necessary for Johnson to tackle as Arizona coach Bruce Arians is likely to stick to his run-first scheme with his new toy (Adrian Peterson). Arizona's passing game has been inconsistent and Larry Fitzgerald, lining up on the inside, will be covered by safeties. That leaves Johnson to focus primarily on tackling Peterson if he gets to the second level.

ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN: Tre'Davious White, Bills; Bradley Roby, Broncos; Janoris Jenkins, Giants; Darius Slay, Lions; Joe Haden, Steelers; Desmond Trufant, Falcons.

WEEK 7 CORNERBACK DUOS: MY TOP THREE

RANK 2 JAGUARS Players: A.J. Bouye and Jalen Ramsey.



In the Jags' loss to L.A., Bouye and Ramsey allowed a combined 43 yards. These two are fun to watch as they continue to hold it down in the secondary. On nine contested targets this season, Bouye hasn't allowed a single catch but has a pair of interceptions, per Pro Football Focus. Ramsey has given up two receptions for 58 yards and also has two picks on 12 contested targets. That's pretty dang good.



Next up: at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Cornerback tandems that just missed the cut: Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes, Vikings.

Follow Ike Taylor on Twitter @Ike_SwagginU.