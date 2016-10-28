Week 8 Cheat Sheet

This HAS to be the week Brock Osweiler plays well, right? The Lions defense is on pace to allow the worst passer rating in NFL history (117.3) and allows QBs to complete a league-worst 74.2 percent of passes, a mark which would be the highest for a full season since the 1970 merger. Detroit also ranks last in third-down percentage (51.2) and red-zone defense (78.3 pct red zone TD efficiency). On top of those already grotesque stats, the Lions will be without top corner Darius Slay (hamstring). Osweiler must be able to do SOMETHING Sunday. Brock's been terrible, ranking last in yards per attempt at 5.7. He looks terrified to go downfield, unsure of what he's doing in the pocket, tentative to trust his eyes and slow in his reads. Forget Brian Hoyer. Osweiler is approaching Charlie Whitehurst levels of ineptitude. If the $72-million man can't move the ball against this Lions defense, we need to see what Tom Savage looks like.