Week 6 cornerback rankings: Aqib Talib at No. 1; Steelers refine

I had them on the outside last week, but the Steelers have proven they belong here -- with injuries and poor play plaguing the previous teams in this spot ( Giants, Chargers, Redskins and Bills). In his second year, Burns' play is night and day from his rookie campaign. Watching film has slowed the game down and he understands what offenses are doing instead of going off natural ability. Through Week 5, Burns has allowed 13 catches on 26 targets for 97 yards (7.5 yards per catch) and one touchdown. The trade for a healthy Joe Haden has greatly benefited the Steelers' secondary. And this week against the undefeated Chiefs, these two can't sleep on any receiver because Alex Smith has done a great job of spreading the ball around.