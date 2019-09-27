Bold Predictions

Week 4 bold predictions: Bills D stifles Tom Brady; Kyler Murray shreds Seattle

Published: Sep 27, 2019 at 02:31 AM

Throughout the 2019 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each weekend's games. Here are their thoughts on Week 4:

By now, y'all know I'm a huge Bills backer in 2019. And there's no better time to hit on back-to-back bold predictions than this weekend, when the New England Patriots head to Buffalo. Sean McDermott's stifling defense forces Tom Brady to do two things he hasn't done this season: 1) throw a pick; 2) NOT throw a touchdown pass. Chicago's defense has 11 sacks -- led by Khalil Mack with three -- heading into Week 4's bout with the Vikings, who have tallied 10 sacks of their own this season. Chuck Pagano's pass rush makes a statement Sunday by sacking an already-struggling Kirk Cousins eight times. Kyler Murray has shown flashes in his first three regular-season outings, but hasn't put an entire game together. That changes against Seattle. The No. 1 overall pick executes the Air Raid offense in ways we haven't seen and throws for a career-high 450 yards to give Arizona its first victory of the season. Teddy Bridgewater battling back from a major knee injury (that feels like an understatement) to start for the Saints in place of an injured Drew Brees is the story of the season so far. He played well, not exceptional, in last week's win at Seattle by not making any mistakes and letting Alvin Kamara lead the charge. In this weekend's star-studded matchup with the 3-0 Dallas Cowboys, Teddy steals the show by outdueling Dak Prescott. The fairy tale continues! Mitch Trubisky hasn't enjoyed a really big game since Week 10 of last season, when he racked up 355 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Detroit. The Bears quarterback throws all over the field to hit the 350-yard mark again in a big matchup against division-rival Minnesota, which ranks 11th in passing defense. And I'll do you one better: He throws three touchdown passes for the second week in a row.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Divisional Round bold predictions: Rachaad White runs wild on Lions; Jordan Love shreds 49ers

NFL Divisional Round bold predictions: Rachaad White runs wild on Lions; Jordan Love shreds 49ers Is Rachaad White poised for a big game against Detroit's stout run defense? Will Jordan Love stay hot against the mighty 49ers? Our analysts provide bold predictions for the Divisional Round.
news

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend bold predictions: Jordan Love shreds Dallas; Mike Evans cooks Philly

Is Packers QB Jordan Love about to put on a show against the Cowboys in his playoff debut? Could Buccaneers WR Mike Evans deliver the knockout blow to the reigning NFC champions? Our analysts provide bold predictions for Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

NFL Week 18 bold predictions: Justin Fields artfully ends Packers' season; Bills blow out Dolphins AGAIN

Is Bears QB Justin Fields about to end the rival Packers' season with an otherworldly performance? Will the de facto AFC East title game on Sunday night be a blowout? Our analysts provide bold predictions for Week 18 of the 2023 season.
news

NFL Week 17 bold predictions: Bengals upset Chiefs; George Pickens has encore performance

Can the Bengals pull off an upset over the reeling Chiefs? Which AFC North receiver has a career day? Our analysts provide bold predictions for Week 17 of the 2023 season.
news

NFL Week 16 bold predictions: Lamar Jackson leapfrogs Brock Purdy in MVP race with BIG day

Will Lamar Jackson gain an edge in the MVP race by dazzling against the 49ers? How will Sam LaPorta follow his record-setting performance from last week? Our analysts provide bold predictions for Week 16 of the 2023 season.
news

NFL Week 15 bold predictions: Bills' D steps up in win over Cowboys; Steelers score season high

Can the Bills pull off another win to boost their playoff hopes? Will the Steelers have their best offensive outing of the year? Our analysts provide bold predictions for Week 15 of the 2023 season.
news

NFL Week 14 bold predictions: Matthew Stafford-led Rams upset Ravens; Dak Prescott COOKS Eagles

Can Matthew Stafford and the Rams continue their win streak in Baltimore? Which Cowboys franchise record will Dak Prescott set in a massive showdown with the Eagles? Our analysts provide bold predictions for Week 14 of the 2023 season.
news

NFL Week 13 bold predictions: Jordan Love defeats Patrick Mahomes; 20 catches for Alvin Kamara?!

Can Jordan Love make his biggest statement yet against Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs? Is one player about to rack up 20 catches on Sunday?! Our analysts provide bold predictions for Week 13 of the 2023 season.
news

NFL Week 12 bold predictions: Bryce Young's career day lifts Panthers to second win

What will Bryce Young' career day look like in Carolina's second win of the season? Will we see a vintage Odell Beckham Jr. performance against the Chargers? Our analysts provide bold predictions for Week 12 of the 2023 season.
news

NFL Week 11 bold predictions: Kyler Murray and C.J. Stroud provide thriller; Tony Pollard scores THRICE!

Which overlooked game will provide a non-stop thrill ride? Which slumping running back will score not once, not twice, but THRICE? Our analysts provide bold predictions for Week 11 of the 2023 season.
news

NFL Week 10 bold predictions: C.J. Stroud beats Bengals; Josh Dobbs and Derek Carr wage shootout

Will C.J. Stroud provide an encore performance in Cincinnati? Are we on the verge of a breakout game from Bijan Robinson? Which two quarterbacks will produce an EPIC shootout? Our analysts provide bold predictions for Week 10 of the 2023 season.
news

NFL Week 9 bold predictions: Davante Adams thrives after Raiders restart; Zach Wilson > Justin Herbert

Will significant changes in Las Vegas help Raiders star Davante Adams catch fire? Could Zach Wilson and the Jets get the best of Justin Herbert's Chargers? Our analysts provide bold predictions for Week 9 of the 2023 season.