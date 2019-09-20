Week 3 bold predictions: Lamar Jackson outthrows Patrick Mahomes; Giants win

Throughout the 2019 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each weekend's games. Here are their thoughts on Week 3:



DeAngelo Hall

Lamar Jackson outthrows Patrick Mahomes at Arrowhead Stadium Lamar Jackson vs. Patrick Mahomes. It's the most-anticipated matchup of Week 3, and with good reason: Both teams rank in the top three in total offense and top five in scoring and passing. I think we all expect Mahomes to dazzle us through the air, but Jackson's performance could go a number of ways, as we've seen him win games this season with both his arm and legs. In this game, Jackson goes toe-to-toe with Mahomes at Arrowhead Stadium and finishes with more passing yards than the reigning league MVP.