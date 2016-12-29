Week 17 games that will determine top of 2017 NFL Draft order

Records:Browns: 1-14; Steelers: 10-5

Where they stand:A loss or a tie against Pittsburgh clinches the No. 1 pick for the Browns. If Cleveland wins, it still could clinch the top pick -- in that scenario, a San Francisco 49ers win or tie against the Seattle Seahawks would clinch the No. 1 pick for the Browns. The worst-case scenario for the Browns' top pick is the No. 2 overall selection. Here's how that could happen: A Browns win over the Steelers combined with a 49ers loss to the Seahawks would leave the Browns and 49ers tied for the NFL's worst record at 2-14. If that happens, a strength-of-schedule tiebreaker would determine who ends up with the No. 1 pick (the team with the lower SOS picks first). Entering Week 17, San Francisco's SOS percentage (.496) is lower than Cleveland's (.540), so the 49ers hold the tiebreaker edge for now. Those percentages will change after the final week of action, but the Browns are not currently in a good position for the No. 1 pick if the SOS tiebreaker comes into play.