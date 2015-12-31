Week 17 games that will determine top of 2016 NFL Draft order

Records:Titans (3-12); Colts (7-8)

Where they stand:Tennessee holds a comfortable lead in the strength-of-schedule tiebreaker (.493 to .529) with the Cleveland Browns, and their respective Week 17 opponents will do nothing to close that gap. As such, Tennessee is poised to claim the No. 1 pick with a loss to the Colts. If Tennessee beats the Colts and gives up the top pick to Cleveland, it also holds a tiebreaker edge over other contenders for the No. 2 pick. Indianapolis is currently in the No. 17 draft position, but three other teams also have a 7-8 record, so the Colts' draft position could still swing significantly in the final week.