Week 15: What we learned from Sunday's games

1) Will the real Tampa Bay Buccaneers please stand up? It was a tale of two drastically different halves from Bruce Arians' team Sunday. ﻿Tom Brady﻿ and the offense were lost at sea, unable to generate any traction in the first two quarters. The Bucs earned 60 total yards on five first-half drives. The defense, meanwhile, couldn't get off the field, allowing ﻿Matt Ryan﻿ to pick them apart for 17 first-half points. Then, staring at a 17-0 halftime deficit, Tampa jolted awake, and became an unstoppable force on both sides of the ball. The Bucs scored on their first five possessions of the second half to wipe away the deficit in a blink. In the third quarter alone, Brady passed for 188 yards on three TD drives. Brady's connection with ﻿Mike Evans﻿ heating up played a huge role in the quick turnaround. TB12 needs to force-feed Evans more often. The Tampa D also came to life. After an ATL TD drive to open the third quarter, the Bucs defense allowed just 33 total yards and a FG on five drives. After not getting pressure on Ryan at all, ﻿Devin White﻿ became a menace, generating three second-half sacks and discombobulating the Falcons' offense. Perhaps the biggest defensive play was a PBU by ﻿Antoine Winfield Jr.﻿ on a would-be ﻿Calvin Ridley﻿ TD. Against better clubs, the Bucs can't afford to sleepwalk for two quarters and expect to come back. This week, against this opponent, it was enough for the W.

2) It takes two to tango. The Falcons (4-10) once again went in the tank after a good start. Ryan got the ball out quick in the first half, bouncing back from a bad Week 14. Ryan earned 235 passing yards and two TD tosses in the first half. Ridley (10/163/1) was a force, consistently getting open with ease against the Bucs secondary. Then it all fell apart on both sides of the ball. The offense couldn't get first downs, and the protection collapsed. Raheem Morris' defense allowed easy releases and got tortured by talented Tampa receivers. Tyler Hall getting burned deep by ﻿Antonio Brown﻿ for the game-winning TD was the spoiled cherry on top of the over-churned sundae that was the Falcons' second-half. In a season of collapses, for a franchise known for epic implosions, Sunday's loss felt par for the course.

3) It took an unreal half of football from both sides for Tampa to overcome a deficit against a four-win team. Arian's squad can't afford to continue the slow starts against better teams once the postseason begins. The Bucs (9-5) didn't clinch a playoff spot, but getting to nine wins with two to play puts them in the driver's seat for a Wild Card bid. With games against Detroit and this Atlanta team to close the season, the Bucs should cruise into January. With its consistent slow starts followed by the potential to flip the switch, Tampa remains an enigma entering the postseason. Nothing from a deep run to a quick exit would be much of a surprise at this point.