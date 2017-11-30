Week 13 bold predictions: Tyrod Taylor outplays Tom Brady; Vikes stifle Falcons

Throughout the 2017 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each weekend's games. Here are their thoughts on Week 13:
2021 NFL season: Which non-QB rookie will have the biggest impact?
Will former LSU teammates Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase create more magic together in 2021 now that they've been reunited on the Bengals? NFL analysts weigh in on which non-QB rookie will make the biggest impact in the upcoming season.
2021 NFL season: Which head coach has the best chance to win his first Super Bowl?
Nine current NFL head coaches have won a Super Bowl, leaving 23 others still searching for the elusive Lombardi Trophy. Who has the best chance to win his first Super Bowl in the upcoming season? Let's debate!
Which QB drafted No. 1 overall will win most games in 2021 NFL season?
There are eight potential NFL starting quarterbacks who entered the league as a No. 1 overall draft pick. Which player will win the most games in 2021? Let's debate!
2021 NFL season: Which QB matchup are you most anticipating?
Tom Brady versus Cam Newton is one of the most compelling QB matchups we'll see during the 2021 NFL season, but it's not the only enticing one. Which QB clashes are our analysts most anticipating this year? Four different battles receive at least one vote.
Which game should kick off the 2021 NFL season? Bucs-Cowboys among top choices
With the NFL schedule release just one week away, NFL.com's player analysts debate which matchup is their top choice for the NFL's Kickoff Game.
Is former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman a Hall of Famer?
Announcing his retirement Monday, Julian Edelman helped the New England Patriots win three Super Bowls and was one of the best postseason wideouts in NFL history. But does he belong in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?
Which offseason NFL quarterback move will provide the most bang for the buck?
Looking at the trades, re-signings and free-agent acquisitions made this offseason, which quarterback move will provide the most bang for the buck? Our NFL analysts debate!
2021 NFL free agency: Which team needs to be most active this offseason?
Which NFL teams need to be most active in free agency? Joe Thomas says Chris Ballard and the Colts must be the most aggressive this offseason, but one former NFL general manager disagrees. Check out the rest of the answers from our NFL Media analysts.
Deshaun Watson's best landing spot in a trade? Jets, 49ers, Panthers among enticing options
Texans QB Deshaun Watson has requested a trade. What's the best possible landing spot for a 25-year-old superstar at the game's most important position? And what kind of compensation would Houston require in a hypothetical deal? Let's debate!
Should Eagles start Hurts or Wentz at QB for rest of 2020 NFL season?
Is Jalen Hurts the right choice to lead the Eagles at quarterback after Carson Wentz's difficulties this season? Let's debate!
Which NFL team will enjoy the biggest turnaround in 2020?
Which NFL team is poised to have the biggest turnaround in 2020? Will it be Kyler Murray's Cardinals? Anthony Lynn's Chargers? NFL Network analysts debate!