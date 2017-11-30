Week 13 bold predictions: Tyrod Taylor outplays Tom Brady; Vikes stifle Falcons

Published: Nov 30, 2017 at 09:25 AM

Throughout the 2017 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each weekend's games. Here are their thoughts on Week 13:

The Bills have thrown for a measley 13 touchdowns this season. Tyrod Taylor's tossed 12 of them. I don't think anyone expects Buffalo's passing game to take off against the Patriots, but I predict that Taylor will toss more TDs than Tom Brady. What a matchup Minnesota at Atlanta is about to be. The Falcons' offense and the Vikings' defense have been respectively great in several categories (third down, explosive plays and yards per play) in recent weeks. In this Golaith vs. Golaith contest, Mike Zimmer's unit outplays the Falcons and holds the birds to 10 points or less. This may not have been very bold in other years, but it's definitely a stretch this year. Right now, Joe Flacco ranks last in the NFL (of 36 qualifying quarterbacks) in pass yards per attempt, 32nd in pass yards per game and 31st in TD-to-INT ratio and passer rating. Yikes! But this week against the Lions, Flacco will channel his former Super Bowl MVP self and rack up 300 passing yards and three touchdowns. The Seahawks and Eagles are playing good defense in 2017, but their Sunday night showdown is all about Carson Wentz and Russell Wilson. The two will combine for seven passing touchdowns. Cam Newton takes the NFC South spotlight in Week 13. Against the Saints, the 2015 league MVP records two rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns in a win.

