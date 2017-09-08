Week 1 Cheat Sheet: Young QBs aiming to impress

Kyle Shanahan goes from calling plays for Matt Ryan and Julio Jones to Brian Hoyer and Pierre Garcon. No offense to the latter duo, but that's a big step down. Shanahan has been a play-calling wizard in the past (save the second half of the Super Bowl), milking the most from the talent given, and I want to see what he does with Hoyer. The QB is a milquetoast talent, but is heady enough to pick his way through Shanahan's scheme. Unfortunately, Hoyer will face one of the best defenses in the NFC off the bat. The Panthers boast a dominant front seven and I expect the secondary to make a leap in Year Two.