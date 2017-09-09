Raiders place K Sebastian Janikowski (back) on IR

The Raiders have decided to go with another option at kicker.

Oakland announced that they have placed Sebastian Janikowski on injured reserve and signed Giorgio Tavecchio to the active roster. The 39-year-old kicker has been dealing with back issues.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that Janikowski agreed to a pay cut from $4 million to $3 million, fully guaranteed. This happened after the team staged a kicker tryout earlier this week.

Janikowski has spent his entire career in Oakland after the Raiders selected him 17th overall in 2000.

Tavecchio has been with the Raiders for the last four preseasons, but has never played in a regular-season game. He has connected on a combined 9-of-11 field goal attempts in the preseason.

Tevecchio will make his regular-season debut on Sunday against the Titans.