Tyrod Taylor clears concussion protocol, set to start

Tyrod Taylor is out of concussion protocol.

The Buffalo Bills' starting quarterback cleared the final return-to-play hurdles and is cleared to participate Week 1, head coach Sean McDermott told reporters Wednesday. The 28-year-old quarterback is expected to start the Bills' season opener versus the New York Jets on Sunday, McDermott said.

Taylor participated in Monday's practice, but remained in the concussion quagmire, needing to be cleared by an independent neurologist assigned to the team.

Taylor exited the team's third preseason game with a concussion after having his head slammed to the turf on a sack.

The Bills were prepping fifth-round rookie Nathan Peterman to start if Taylor hadn't been cleared. Given how many times a game Taylor gets hit and the potential struggles of the Bills offense in 2017, we could see Peterman under center at some point this season.

In a corresponding move, the Bills placed quarterback T.J. Yates on injured reserve.

McDermott also expects tackle Cordy Glenn (foot) and receiver Jordan Matthews (chip fracture in sternum) to start on Sunday.