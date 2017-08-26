Tyrod Taylor leaves Bills game with concussion

Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor exited the team's third preseason game after hitting his head hard on the ground on the second drive of the game versus the Baltimore Ravens.

Taylor's head hit the turf hard after taking a sack. He walked slowly off the field and briefly into the medical tent before being led to the locker room.

He has been diagnosed with a concussion, the team announced.

The Bills quarterback struggled in two drives Saturday night. He completed his first pass for one yard. Taylor's next pass on third down was high with pressure in his face to end the drive. On the second drive, Taylor had a pass batted down at the line, fumbled a snap, and was sacked.

Rookie quarterback Nathan Peterman took over for Taylor.