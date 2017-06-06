Marcus Mariota (leg) participating in full-team drills

Marcus Mariota has taken another step closer toward a total return to football.

The Titans quarterback participated in full-team drills on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Paul Kuharsky.

Coach Mike Mularkey said two weeks ago, when Mariota returned to practice two weeks ago, that the Titans would take it day-to-day with the third-year quarterback in his rehab from a season-ending broken leg.

By all indications, Mariota has been on schedule and should see even more action during next week's minicamp. If not, he should be healthy enough by the start of training camp in late July to fully participate.

For the Titans' franchise quarterback and most important cog on offense, any progress in his rehab should be, has been and will be treated with ceremony.