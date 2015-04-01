Wednesday's pro days: Dorsett, Byrd blaze sub-4.3 40s

Big draw: OG A.J. Cann

Don't forget: RB Mike Davis

Notable attendees: Representatives from 19 teams.

The skinny:There was much less buzz at the Gamecocks' pro day, which last year featured Jadeveon Clowney, the eventual No. 1 overall pick. Still, there were a handful of draft picks in action, and Cann really stood out with his workout. In addition to moving well, he showed teams his versatility by playing center as well as guard. Davis stood on most of his numbers from the combine but caught the ball well during drills out of the backfield. Heads were turned though when wideout Damiere Byrd stepped up for his 40-yard dash and blazed a 4.28, according to Gil Brandt. Throw in a 42-inch vertical jump and good position drills, and Byrd might have just jumped onto a few teams' radars as a player to sign after the draft.