Wednesday's pro days: Dorsett, Byrd blaze sub-4.3 40s

The NFL Scouting Combine has come and gone, and the road to the 2015 NFL Draft has turned to pro days. College Football 24/7 will be your one-stop shop for information on workouts from Alabama to Yale and everybody in between.
Here's a look at the key takeaways from Wednesday's pro day action.
Miami (Fla.): Perryman sidelined again
Big draw: WR Phillip Dorsett
Don't forget: DL Anthony Chickillo
Notable attendees:Dolphins coach Joe Philbin, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, Saints GM Mickey Loomis, Saints coach Sean Payton and DC Rob Ryan, representatives from all 32 teams.
The skinny:Miami is an annual stop on the pro-day circuit for many teams because of the immense amount of NFL talent on campus. This year was no exception. LB Denzel Perryman had a rough day, however, tweaking his hamstring during a 40-yard dash and failing to do much after that; he did put up 30 reps on the bench, though. Also dealing with a hamstring issue was TE Clive Walford, who didn't run but did do positional drills. On the other side of the coin was Dorsett, who once again put on a show with an unofficial 4.25 in the 40 to improve on his 4.33-second combine time. Chickillo appeared even slimmer than he did in Indianapolis and was able to show off his quickness in various bag drills. RB Duke Johnson, as expected, looked good while catching the ball out of the backfield.
Tarleton State: Brown boosts stock
Big draw:DL Chris Brown
Notable attendees: Scouts from seven teams stopped by the workout.
The skinny:NFL Media analyst Gil Brandt says Brown had a good workout and could be in line to be signed as an undrafted free agent.
South Carolina: Byrd steals the show
Big draw: OG A.J. Cann
Don't forget: RB Mike Davis
Notable attendees: Representatives from 19 teams.
The skinny:There was much less buzz at the Gamecocks' pro day, which last year featured Jadeveon Clowney, the eventual No. 1 overall pick. Still, there were a handful of draft picks in action, and Cann really stood out with his workout. In addition to moving well, he showed teams his versatility by playing center as well as guard. Davis stood on most of his numbers from the combine but caught the ball well during drills out of the backfield. Heads were turned though when wideout Damiere Byrd stepped up for his 40-yard dash and blazed a 4.28, according to Gil Brandt. Throw in a 42-inch vertical jump and good position drills, and Byrd might have just jumped onto a few teams' radars as a player to sign after the draft.
Washington State: Halliday, Mayle get their chance
Big draw: WR Vince Mayle
Don't forget: QB Connor Halliday
Notable attendees:Redskins GM Scot McCloughan, former Redskins coach Jim Zorn, scouts or coaches from 10 other teams.
The skinny:After injuries kept them from doing anything at the combine and the Cougars' earlier pro day, Halliday and Mayle both had a personal workout in windy conditions. Mayle ran an unofficial 4.5 in the 40-yard dash and looked good catching the ball despite a handful of drops. Halliday appeared crisp despite the inclement weather and took several snaps from under center.
Also in action on Wednesday:Ball State, Florida International.
On deck for Thursday:Florida Atlantic, Maryland, Washington.