Wednesday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 1 p.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
- New York Jets wideout Denzel Mims is going through individual drills for the first time since the start of training camp. He has been dealing with a hamstring injury. Safety Marcus Maye is out again with a calf injury.
- Promising Green Bay Packers linebacker Kamal Martin had surgery on his meniscus yesterday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed. He is likely out for 6-8 weeks, making him an IR/designated to return candidate, Rapoport added.
- The Los Angeles Chargers announced safety Derwin James underwent successful surgery yesterday to repair a meniscus tear in his right knee. He is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for the start of the 2021 season. The team will place him on Injured Reserve.
- The New York Giants have signed center Jon Halapio and wide receiver Johnny Holton, the team announced. Tackle Jackson Dennis has been waived and defensive back Jaquarius Landrews has been waived/injured.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis will not practice again with a shoulder injury.
- The Atlanta Falcons announced they have signed quarterback Kyle Lauletta.
- The Carolina Panthers signed linebacker James Onwualu.
- The Philadelphia Eagles said newly acquired safety Will Parks is out for multiple weeks with a lower body injury.