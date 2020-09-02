Jets WR Denzel Mims (hamstring) believes he will 'most definitely' be ready Week 1

New York Jets second-round rookie Denzel Mims missed most of training camp due to a hamstring issue.

The Baylor product returned to practice Wednesday taking part in individual drills. Despite missing time, the wideout told reporters Wednesday he'll "most definitely" be ready for Week 1.

"It's been very frustrating," Mims added, via Manish Mehta of the NY Daily News. "I never had to sit out this long. ... I can't control everything."

Mims noted he felt "amazing" returning to practice.

The Jets snagged Mims in the second round of the draft, believing he could help fill the void on the outside left by Robby Anderson. At Baylor, Mims proved he could be a playmaker with deep speed, excellent ball skills, a massive catch radius and good hands.

Missing most of an already abbreviated offseason puts Mims behind the eight ball in preparing for the regular season. Jets coach Adam Gase noted they need to get the rookie up to speed quickly.

"This is the first time I've seen run routes live. He looked like he was running well," Gase said Tuesday. "I know we didn't do anything crazy. ... Seeing how far we can take him as fast as possible. We need him to put things on fast forward mentally"