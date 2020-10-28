Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 8

The Minnesota Vikings experienced the good and bad sides of injury news this week, and especially on Wednesday.

Minnesota is closer to getting a huge reinforcement in the form of running back Dalvin Cook﻿, who is working toward returning from a groin injury suffered in Week 5 against Seattle. Cook will participate in practice Wednesday, coach Mike Zimmer told reporters.

Before he was injured, Cook led the NFL in rushing yards. The Vikings had little semblance of a rushing attack without Cook in a Week 6 loss to Atlanta before reaching the Week 7 bye, making a potential return perfectly timed for Minnesota's Week 8 rematch with Green Bay.

Unfortunately, the Vikings won't have a key defensive player for that game or any other contest in 2020. Defensive end Danielle Hunter underwent successful neck surgery on Wednesday and will miss the remainder of the season, Zimmer announced Wednesday.

Hunter hasn't played a down in 2020 after suffering the injury in a non-padded practice in August. Zimmer said he expects Hunter to make a full recovery and be ready for offseason activities.

