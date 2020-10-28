Around the NFL

Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 8

Published: Oct 28, 2020 at 12:09 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The Minnesota Vikings experienced the good and bad sides of injury news this week, and especially on Wednesday.

Minnesota is closer to getting a huge reinforcement in the form of running back Dalvin Cook﻿, who is working toward returning from a groin injury suffered in Week 5 against Seattle. Cook will participate in practice Wednesday, coach Mike Zimmer told reporters.

Before he was injured, Cook led the NFL in rushing yards. The Vikings had little semblance of a rushing attack without Cook in a Week 6 loss to Atlanta before reaching the Week 7 bye, making a potential return perfectly timed for Minnesota's Week 8 rematch with Green Bay.

Unfortunately, the Vikings won't have a key defensive player for that game or any other contest in 2020. Defensive end Danielle Hunter underwent successful neck surgery on Wednesday and will miss the remainder of the season, Zimmer announced Wednesday.

Hunter hasn't played a down in 2020 after suffering the injury in a non-padded practice in August. Zimmer said he expects Hunter to make a full recovery and be ready for offseason activities.

Here are more injury and roster news we're tracking on Wednesday:

  • Philadelphia Eagles wideout Jalen Reagor and tight end Dallas Goedert are practicing today. Goedert likely will be limited but Reagor is doing well, NFL Netowrk's Mike Garafolo reported. Left tackle Jason Peters is back as well. This team is starting to get healthy.
  • Cleveland Browns defensive end ﻿Myles Garrett﻿ is sitting out practice with an ankle injury.
  • Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich announced that wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who has been in injured reserve with a lower leg injury and defensive end ﻿Kemoko Turay﻿, who has been on the Physically Unable to Perform list as he works his way back from ankle surgery, are officially returning to practice today.

Related Content

news

Cincinnati Bengals to trade DE Carlos Dunlap to Seattle Seahawks

Longtime Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap is being traded to the Seattle Seahawks for a seventh-round draft pick and offensive lineman B.J. Finney.
news

Cowboys QB Andy Dalton still in concussion protocol

Cowboys quarterback ﻿Andy Dalton﻿ remains in concussion protocol. Coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Wednesday he doesn't expect Dalton to be available until the end of the week at the earliest.  
news

Texans closing facility during bye week due to player testing positive for COVID-19

The Houston Texans are closing their facility during the bye week. Ian Rapoport reports that a player tested positive for COVID-19 leading to the facility shutdown. 
news

Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry rebut notion QB is better without Odell Beckham Jr.

Is Baker Mayfield better without Odell Beckham Jr.? Browns wideout Jarvis Landry says that notion is not true.
news

Jets DL Quinnen Williams on trade rumors: 'Just don't look at it, just don't read it'

Despite contradictory reports that the Jets may or may not be considering trading Quinnen Williams, the defensive lineman said Tuesday that he blocks out all the noise.
news

Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield among Players of the Week

Following a thrilling comeback victory over the Seahawks, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray hauled in NFC weekly honors, while Browns QB Baker Mayfield's huge Sunday netted him AFC acclaim. 
news

Cowboys inform Dontari Poe, Daryl Worley they'll be released if Dallas can't trade them Wed.

The Dallas Cowboys aren't done shedding veteran defensive players. After trading ﻿Everson Griffen﻿ to Detroit for a conditional sixth-round pick on Tuesday, the Cowboys plan to move on from two more defensive players. 
news

Bengals tell disgruntled Carlos Dunlap to stay home as team tries to trade DE

The Cincinnati Bengals told DE Carlos Dunlap to stay home rather than come to work as the team sorts out his future, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin: Lamar Jackson, Ravens backfield 'a tough nut to crack'

Ahead of their Week 8 matchup vs. the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers HC Mike Tomlin is still searching for answers to stopping QB Lamar Jackson and their dynamic rushing attack. 
news

NFL world celebrates L.A. Dodgers' World Series win

For the first time since 1988, the Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series champion and many in the NFL world joined in celebrating the end of the Dodgers' long wait of hoisting another World Series trophy.  
news

Green Bay Packers pledge $250,000 to nonprofits in support of racial equality, social justice

The Packers donated five social justice grants of $50,000 each to organizations in Kenosha, Madison and Milwaukee.  
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL