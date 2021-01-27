Wednesday's injury and roster news: Buccaneers S Jordan Whitehead hoping to play in Super Bowl LV

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hope to have its starting safety Jordan Whitehead back on the field for Super Bowl LV.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Whitehead has not been ruled out for the Feb. 7 Super Bowl and is going to try to play, per a source informed of the situation.

Whitehead is dealing with a labrum and additional shoulder issue stemming from Sunday's win over the Green Bay Packers. The third-year pro made some massive plays before getting injured, including two forced fumbles, one of which the Bucs recovered.

Bucs rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. missed the NFC Championship Game also due to injury and receiver Antonio Brown also sat out the game.

Coach Bruce Arians said both Winfield and Brown are likely to wait until next week to practice.

"I think it's too early," Arians said about whether Brown and Winfield would be ready for Super Bowl LV. "Neither one of those guys will probably practice this week and we'll see how it rolls out next Tuesday for both of them."

