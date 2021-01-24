Lions adding ex-Chiefs, Browns GM John Dorsey to front office

The Detroit Lions are adding an experienced voice to their front office.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Detroit is expected to hire John Dorsey as a senior personnel executive, per sources informed of the situation.

The former Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns general manager spent 2020 with the Philadelphia Eagles as a consultant, helping with college and pro scouting. He's expected to have a more significant role in the move to Detroit.

The Lions are also expected to hire Ray Agnew as assistant GM, Pelissero and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Agnew served alongside new Lions GM Brad Holmes as the Rams' director of pro personnel for the past four seasons.

Dorsey first became a scout with the Green Bay Packers in 1991. He rose through the organization, working up the Packers ladder until 2012 -- outside of a one-year move to Seattle in 1999. He then left for Kansas City, where he was the GM for four drafts. Dorsey guided Cleveland for three years from 2017-2019.

When setting out to hire a new GM and coach, Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp suggested she wanted experience. With Holmes and Dan Campbell being first-timers in their jobs, Detroit will attempt to buffer them with experience elsewhere. Anthony Lynn, for example, will run the offense and has head coaching experience.