Way-too-early predictions for league champs outside 'Big Five'

Mike Huguenin: UCF. Yes, QB Blake Bortles is gone, as is star TB Storm Johnson and three starting offensive linemen. But coach George O'Leary always has been a defense-first guy, and the Knights should have the best defense in the league, thanks to LB Terrance Plummer and SS Clayton Geathers. The running game should be fine, too, which would be enough for the league title. And keep an eye on league newcomer East Carolina -- the offense should be excellent but the defense is a question.