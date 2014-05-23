Way-too-early 2014 Big 12 college football predictions

Bryan Fischer: Oklahoma. We've heard for months that the selection committee will heavily weigh the strength of schedule for teams when picking the first four in the College Football Playoff. Baylor might end up winning the league, but that terrible non-conference schedule will hold them back if that ends up being the case. Oklahoma should start the season in the top 10 and has an SEC opponent coming to town at the very least. We shouldn't read too much into the Sugar Bowl win, but the Sooners have one of the two best teams in the league and a better defense than what Baylor will trot out.